The 77th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks is back in Springdale this week.

The rodeo began yesterday, June 21, and runs through June 25. Tickets start at $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

The gates will open each day at 5:30 p.m. with youth events starting at 6 p.m. and the grand entry beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.