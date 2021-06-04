Rogers announces the opening of the Railyard Entertainment District

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Railyard Entertainment District is officially open for business, continuing the trend to draw visitors and residents to the downtown area.

This map shows the boundaries in the district where patrons can consume alcoholic beverages outside from Monday through Friday between 4 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Beverages must come from a participating business within the District and must be in a compostable District cup.

Participating businesses will have Railyard Entertainment District signage displayed. District beverages are only allowed within participating businesses. Signage marking the boundaries of the District are in place on sidewalks and bike paths.

For more information on the Rogers Railyard Entertainment District, visit their web page here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers