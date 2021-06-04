Rogers announces the opening of the Railyard Entertainment District

ROGERS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Railyard Entertainment District is officially open for business, continuing the trend to draw visitors and residents to the downtown area.

This map shows the boundaries in the district where patrons can consume alcoholic beverages outside from Monday through Friday between 4 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Beverages must come from a participating business within the District and must be in a compostable District cup.

Participating businesses will have Railyard Entertainment District signage displayed. District beverages are only allowed within participating businesses. Signage marking the boundaries of the District are in place on sidewalks and bike paths.

For more information on the Rogers Railyard Entertainment District, visit their web page here.