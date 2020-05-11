Rogers church honors single moms

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The House Church in Rogers celebrates Mother’s Day with a gift to single moms.

Friday night, the church gave out special gifts specifically for the single moms in the community. About 125 moms signed up from all over Northwest Arkansas. Each gift came with a Chick-Fil-A gift card, a gas card and a handwritten note.

“We know that it’s hard for young people to be able to buy something for mom, so we thought we’d do it for them so they can take their family out, get a dinner, fill up their gas tank, on the church,” The House Pastor Steven Sexton said.

The church ended up giving away about $5,000 worth of gifts today.