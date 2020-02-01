Rogers Library hosts Black children’s literature event

by: Peyton Knott

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Rogers Public Library hosted a special free event Saturday afternoon that promoted Black authors and illustrators of children’s books.

“We Write for You: A Black Children’s Book Author and Illustrator Panel, Book Reading and Book Signing Event” is set so people of all ages can learn how these individuals established themselves in their fields.

The event featured Author Ashley Franklin, Author and Publisher Wade Hudson, and Illustrator J’Aaron Merchant, who all described what led them to create children’s literature and illustrations featuring Black children.

Attendees of the free event were treated to free food, book giveaways, and book readings and signings.

