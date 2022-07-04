ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was arrested Sunday, July 3 after police say he crashed his vehicle while driving intoxicated.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:06 a.m. on N. Mall Avenue in Fayetteville, Ark.

According to a police report, a passenger in the vehicle told officers the driver, Edgardo Ortiz Morales, 31, had been drinking “all night.”

Morales, Courtesy of the Washington County Jail

The passenger said Morales hit another vehicle and ran several red lights before rolling his Toyota Corolla.

According to the report, officers smelled alcohol on Morales and found an open wine bag in the vehicle.

Both he and the passenger were hospitalized with injuries.

Morales is currently in Washington County Jail facing a slew of charges, including Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene/Property Damage.