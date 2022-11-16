FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army is celebrating 53 years of Angel Tree.

More than 2,100 kids will receive toys in Northwest Arkansas.

More than 830 families have come to the Salvation Army for help in 2022. Its goal is to make sure parents who are struggling have the opportunity to give their kids presents on Christmas morning.

While the Salvation Army regularly offers assistance with rent, utilities, and food, Maj. Nick Garrison with the Salvation Army says the Angel Tree program is just as important.

“The joy that gives a parent to know they’re able to provide that, the hope that brings to a family, the excitement that brings a child makes a lasting impact throughout this season,” Garrison said.

You can get involved by going to a Walmart Supercenter or Sams Club in Northwest Arkansas, selecting an angel from the tree, and shopping for the items. You then need to return the items to the same location on December 5.