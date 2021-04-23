Scott Family Amazeum UnGala Returns

When you think about the Scott Family Amazeum, you may think about a place for kids to explore with hands-on activities where their creativity and imagination can flow. However, on Saturday, April 24 the Amazeum will transform into an adult only playground for the UnGala Fundraiser.

The Amazeum invites guests ages 21 and up to play at the museum and experience exhibits like 24-volt racers, the Keva block challenge and Impulse, a light and sound seesaw installation.

This year’s event will feature an in-person option from 2:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. as well as a virtual component from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available and will include a Home Kit that includes a take-and-make meal and a few surprises.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit programs at Amazeum.