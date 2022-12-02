FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A second Starbucks in Fayetteville has filed for union election after the Wedington location recently became the first in Arkansas to be granted election.

According to a press release, the store in question is located at MLK and I-540.

“Starbucks calls us partners but in order for this to be an actual partnership, we need our voices to be heard too. We support the other stores across the nation raising their voices to better our workplace. We want this opportunity to improve our workplace for ourselves, our partners, and those that will come after us,” said Kendra Gilman, a shift supervisor at the store.

If elected, the Starbucks would become the second in Arkansas to receive a union election.