FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Tuesday, July 19 a section of W. Deane Street from N. Porter Road to N. Sang Avenue will be closed for three weeks to allow crews to install four pipe crossings across Deane.

According to a press release, construction is set to begin Monday, July 25, with Deane anticipated to reopen Monday, Aug. 15. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Skylar Dr. via Porter and Sang.

The temporary closure is part of the Midtown Corridor project that includes work on Porter, Deane, W. Sycamore St. and Poplar St., what the City calls “an important east-west connection for vehicle and bus traffic.” In addition to the new 1.75-mile Midtown Trail, the project includes new curbs, storm drainage, lighting, street trees and sidewalks with greenspace

The project is partially funded by the Streets Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019.

For more information on the Midtown Corridor project, including design plans, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3877/Midtown-Corridor-Project.