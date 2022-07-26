FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Tuesday a portion of Old Missouri Road will be closed from Joyce Boulevard to Stearns Street for storm pipe and pavement installation.

According to a press release, the closure will begin Wednesday, July 27, and last through Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Additionally, a portion of Zion Road between Vantage Drive and Old Missouri will be closed to through traffic because of the construction. Detour signs will redirect eastbound traffic to Joyce Boulevard. via Vantage Drive, the City says.

According to the release, the temporary closure is part of a private development, which was required to provide street improvements along the property’s road frontage. These improvements include a parallel parking lane, storm drainage, curb and gutter and sidewalk.

The City notes that the southbound lane of Old Missouri will be resurfaced as well. The private developer is funding these improvements.

For more information, contact Public Works Director Chris Brown at 479-575-8207 or cbrown@fayetteville-ar.gov.