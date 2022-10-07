FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A section of N. Porter Road will be closed to through traffic starting Oct. 11 as part of construction for the Midtown Corridor Improvements project.

The closed section will run from W. Sycamore Street to the intersection of W. Deane St. and Stephen Carr Memorial Blvd.

The stretch of Porter will be closed to allow crews to complete a roundabout at Deane and Stephen Carr in front of the new Fayetteville Police Department Headquarters and Fire Department Station No. 8, both of which are under construction.

According to the City of Fayetteville, construction is anticipated to be completed by mid-December. During this time, a lane shift will allow traffic to continue on Stephen Carr and Deane.

Northbound traffic will be shifted to what will be on-street parking after the project is complete. Detour signs will direct traffic to Porter via Sang Avenue. and Skylar Drive.

“Installing this roundabout will help alleviate congestion of traffic caused by the nearby onramp to Interstate 49, as well as provide better service and safety benefits for all legs of the intersection – for all modes of travel,” said Public Works Director Chris Brown said.

The Midtown Corridor project includes work on Porter, Deane, Sycamore and Poplar Street. In addition to the new 1.75-mile Midtown Trail, the project includes new curbs, storm drainage, lighting, street trees and sidewalks with greenspace.

The project is partially funded by the Streets Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019.

For more information on the Midtown Corridor project, including design plans, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3877/Midtown-Corridor-Project.