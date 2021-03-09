Senate passes SB410 — formerly known as Arkansas Works

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Senate passed SB410, a new initiative that will offer continued health care coverage for more than 300,000 Arkansans, on Tuesday, March 9.

ARHOME (Health & Opportunity for Me, pronounced “Are-Home”), formerly Arkansas Works, passed with overwhelming support.

This will make a difference for Arkansans by placing accountability measures to improve maternal health, drug addiction support, and mental illness, according to a statement from the governor.

“I applaud Senator Missy Irvin, Representative Michelle Gray, and many other legislators who spent countless hours in working with my administration to develop this plan that will now move to the House,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

SB410 will now move to the House.

