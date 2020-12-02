Sequoyah County searching for missing kids near Vian

VIAN, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane say four young children have gone missing north of Vian, Okla Tuesday afternoon.

Levi Andrew Wilder age 5, Ada-Bell Wilder age 6, Maria Sue Wilder age 7, and Nathanal Wilder age 9 have all gone missing from a family member’s home.

Sheriff Lane said they do not believe the children were taken but due to the cold temperature, they need to work fast.

Sheriff Lane said the kids were last seen around 2:30 p.m. playing outside at a family member’s house on Moonshine Road about 5 miles north of Vian.

Lane said the grandmother went to look for the kids at 3 p.m. and couldn’t find them and called authorities right away.

Cherokee Nation Marshal, Turkey Nation Search and Rescue, emergency management, and other first responders are searching for the children right now in the area.

Lane said the kids could be with a dog. He said the 5-year-old might not have a jacket.

Nathanal is likely wearing a tan vest and jeans, Maria Sue is wearing a blue jacket with jeans, Ada-Bell is wearing a pink coat and jeans, while Levi is in a red shirt and khaki pants. All children have blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see or know anything contact the Sequoyah County Sheriff Office.