BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — A Bentonville schools student and bus driver are now safe after flooding from Wednesday’s severe weather caused significant flooding across the region, causing the school bus to slide into a drainage ditch.









Bentonville (Courtesy: Brian Armas)

According to Bentonville School District spokesperson Leslie Wright, the incident happened at E. Battlefield Road off Central Avenue in Bentonville.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with KNWA News as we gather additional information.