Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deploys across South to help tornado relief efforts

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deployed its volunteers around the region this week to assist with tornado relief.

Storms and tornadoes tore through the South on Easter Sunday and Monday, killing at least 33 people and causing widespread damage.

Sheep Dog deployed its Disaster Response (DR) teams to southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and the Chattanooga, Tennessee areas.

The deployments are anticipated to run from Wednesday, April 15, through Sunday, April 19.

Teams will perform chainsaw operations, trees & debris removal, tarping roofs, and other assistance as needed.

Sheep Dog says it is taking special precautions during its response due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who are not high-risk for COVID-19 and are willing/able to deploy immediately, may register to volunteer at https://podio.com/webforms/22528178/1589227.