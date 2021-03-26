“Shooting for Scholarships” — a basketball fundraiser for kids

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Athletes Outreach (AAO) is hosting its “Shooting for Scholarships” event.

It’s a free throw competition. First, people can pledge a $1 donation per free throw a team makes. Each team shoots 100 free throws to raise money for AAO Scholarships.

This money will help kids play in basketball leagues that they might not be able to afford.

Former Vanderbilt basketball player and AAO Board Member Brian Williams took part in a special match to help raise money. He and three AAO board members did a “challenge match.”

“The great thing about AAO is that it’s an equal opportunity and it provides equality in terms of helping everybody be able to get on the same level playing field,” said Williams.

The goal is to raise $20,000. You can make donations through the end of the month aaoteam.org.   

