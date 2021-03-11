Shop the Block returns to Downtown Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — After a successful run in 2020, Downtown Bentonville Inc. brings back ‘Shop the Block’ for a second time. Aimed at stimulating shopping and dining at locally owned shops and restaurants in Downtown Bentonville, the event kicks off on Friday, March 12 and runs through Sunday, March 14.

Communications Director Dana Sargent Schlagenhaft joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning News to highlight the details of this year’s event and discussed the importance of supporting local small businesses and owners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those are our neighbors. Our kids go to school with their kids, they go to our churches, they work alongside us, they come to our community events, and they have a passion for making our downtown something incredible. It’s been a year since the pandemic swept across our community and this is just one way that we’re working to really give them what they need.” said Schlagenhaft.

In November 2020, Downtown Bentonville Inc.’s first Shop the Block weekend drew hundreds of shoppers and infused $9,000 into the local economy. The organization hopes to replicate or surpass the success of last year’s event.

Registered attendees will receive up to $30 Downtown Dollars which can be spent like cash at participating businesses and restaurants through the close of business on Sunday, March 14th.

Participants must pick up Downtown Dollars on Friday, March 12th, between 9:00 am and 5:30 pm. For additional details on Shop the Block and to register, Click Here.