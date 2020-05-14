Slim Chickens preparing to open for dine-in

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local fast food restaurant opens for dine-in for the first time in eight weeks.

Over the past two months, Slim Chickens switched to online ordering and drive-thru only now, it’s re-arranging the restaurant to welcome those customers back inside.

CEO Tom Gordon said Slim’s took a few extra days to prepare for the new change.

“We just wanted to make sure that we lower the touchpoints inside the restaurant, so we can keep it clean, keep it safe and make sure that we can serve the guests that want to be served inside,” Gordon said.

Restaurants had the okay to allow dine-in beginning this past Monday.

Gordon said he expects dine-in service to build up over the next few days.

He adds that he plans to continue curbside pick-up for the foreseeable future.