FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A solar power company based in Oklahoma City, Okla. is expanding to Northwest Arkansas.

EightTwenty announced Monday it will be expanding to Fayetteville, bringing an expected 20 new energy jobs to the region.

“EightTwenty exists to empower people to begin living solar. We work and live in the communities we serve, making us proud to bring solar power to our neighbors,” said Tony Capucille, Founder and CEO at EightTwenty. “EightTwenty is owned by employees and local investors residing in each of our markets that have a vested interest in our community’s future.”

According to a press release, the solar company was first established in 2021 by local business leaders with an aim to provide “solar, storage, and EV charging to homeowners, commercial businesses, farms, and tax-exempt institutions throughout the middle of America.”

EightTwenty’s product set also reportedly includes exclusively engineered and designed solar carports, pergolas, and canopies to fit any environment.

“EightTwenty is unique in Fayetteville delivering solar, storage, and EV solutions with all in-house teammates,” continued Capucille. “We are proud of the company we keep at EightTwenty with an incredibly talented team of energy consultants, designers, solar technicians and some of the best investors and partners in Northwest Arkansas.”

Capucille announced that the company is partnering with forward-thinking businesses like The Eye Center, Field Agent, and Lefler Capital.

The release says to date, EightTwenty has built a full-service team of 90+ employees, enabling them to achieve early success.

The release continues, as part of its commitment to the local community, EightTwenty also contributes a portion of its proceeds to Give Solar projects in the NWA community, empowering non-profits to “generate their own energy and reduce or eliminate a major operational expense for decades.”

“EightTwenty is excited to support Cobblestone Farms by delivering its first Give Solar project in Fayetteville, which will support Cobblestone’s mission to cultivate a community free from hunger through sustainable agriculture.”

To read more about the solar company, visit its website.