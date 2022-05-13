SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department and The American National Red Cross are teaming up to “Sound The Alarm” on fire safety by installing smoke alarms in Springdale homes.

The fire department has a goal to install 1,000 smoke alarms.

“There is times when we go into houses and they don’t have smoke alarms or they have smoke alarms and they’re not working,” said Capt. Justin Pinkley of Springdale Police Department. “They’re not changing the batteries or they’re not changing the batteries when they should be and it’s a good reminder to get into houses. They are a proven fact they will save lives.”

The fire department has pre-selected the houses it will visit, but you can also sign-up for an alarm here.

