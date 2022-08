FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Black Bear Diner announced it will be hosting the “Tip A Cop” fundraiser in Fayetteville to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas.

Local law enforcement will be on-site serving food to patrons on Friday, Aug. 5 with 100% of their tips going to Special Olympics Arkansas. Black Bear Diner will also donate 20% of its event sales.

Black Bear Diner is located at 4078 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The fundraiser will run from 7-11 a.m.