Special Olympics Arkansas announces delegation for 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special Olympics Arkansas announced Thursday that it will send a 159 member delegation to represent Arkansas at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, being held June 5 – 12, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Team Arkansas is comprised of 111 athletes and Unified partners, 42 coaches, and 6 delegation support staff. The delegation will compete in 12 of the 19 Olympic-type sports offered, including Interscholastic unified basketball, unified softball, unified soccer, basketball, bocce, bowling, swimming, tennis, powerlifting, track and field, unified golf, standup paddleboard, and youth leadership experience, and U.S. Ambassador caucus.

Special Olympics Arkansas does not charge any athlete or coach on Team Special Olympics Arkansas. The entire experience is expected to cost approximately $250,000. The team is currently supported by year-round partners Arkansas Realtors Association, Centennial Bank, Delta Dental, and Stallion Transportation.

Those who would like to support Team Special Olympics Arkansas can visit the official team webpage.