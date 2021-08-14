Special Olympics Arkansas announces delegation for 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special Olympics Arkansas announced Thursday that it will send a 159 member delegation to represent Arkansas at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, being held June 5 – 12, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Team Arkansas is comprised of 111 athletes and Unified partners, 42 coaches, and 6 delegation support staff. The delegation will compete in 12 of the 19 Olympic-type sports offered, including Interscholastic unified basketball, unified softball, unified soccer, basketball, bocce, bowling, swimming, tennis, powerlifting, track and field, unified golf, standup paddleboard, and youth leadership experience, and U.S. Ambassador caucus.

Special Olympics Arkansas does not charge any athlete or coach on Team Special Olympics Arkansas. The entire experience is expected to cost approximately $250,000. The team is currently supported by year-round partners Arkansas Realtors Association, Centennial Bank, Delta Dental, and Stallion Transportation.

Those who would like to support Team Special Olympics Arkansas can visit the official team webpage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers