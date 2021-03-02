Spring happenings at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Spring is rapidly approaching! The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is offering several opportunities to get out of the house and enjoy all that nature has to offer.

There are both in person and virtual events & classes scheduled for March including:

Little Sprouts St. Patrick’s Day Pop-Up Party: On Tuesday, March 9th from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. preschool-aged children can come out and enjoy a morning of outdoor fun, games, crafts and more. All current health department COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and sanitizing stations will be in place. Additionally, there will be a limited number of guests in the Garden. Guests are asked to register in advance here. Admission is Free for those with a Family garden membership. General admission prices apply for nonmembers: $7 for adults, $4 for kids 5-12, free for children 4 and under.

Bridal Open House: On Sunday, March 14th the Garden will host a special one day open house at from 12:00p.m. to 3:00 p.m. where guests can meet the Garden’s assistant director of special events and a variety of local wedding and event vendors. Admission is free, however all guests are asked to RSVP here and select a time slot in order to keep capacity in the event hall to a minimum.



New Volunteer Orientation: The Garden is looking for new volunteers to get involved to helps with events and programs. Areas include the Admissions Office, Horticulture, Sustainability, Events, Education and more. The Garden will host two orientation sessions, on Tuesday, March 16th and Saturday, March 20th. Both sessions are from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (interested volunteers only need to attend one session). No registration necessary. Seating will be limited and COVID-compliant.

March-April – Classes: The Garden is offering garden-related education classes throughout the spring. Most classes are virtual, however our Succulent 101 Make & Take Class is an in-person workshop. You can see the full list of upcoming classes here.