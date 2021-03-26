Springdale: body found off of Razorback Greenway trail

A close-up photo of police lights by night

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A body was found Friday evening, March 26, off Razorback Greenway trail, according to Springdale Police Lt. Jeff Taylor.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW:

At approximately 5:45 p.m. a couple of bike patrol officers were flagged down on the greenway and told of a possible deceased female.

The officers investigated and found a deceased female in the creek bed just north of the trail.

Detectives and the Washington County coroner’s office are there processing the scene. The body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale Police Department

Investigators are off 71 Business, north of Outdoor America, 1375 N. Thompson Street.

