SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Treehouse Pantry in Springdale will hold a drop-in event on Nov. 1 to celebrate one year of serving families in the community.

The pantry first opened Oct. 25, 2021, at 802 W. Allen Ave. and distributed about one million pounds of perishable and non-perishable items during the 2021-22 school year, said Damon Donnell, Springdale Public Schools Student Services director.

According to a release, the pantry served about 8,500 families, and some 50,000 student snack packs were provided to district schools during that same timeframe.

“We smashed our goal for serving students and families during the 21-22 school year,” Donnell said. “We’re now setting new goals to provide even more services.”

The pantry was established in a 3,000-square-foot building purchased through an anonymous $400,000 donation from a Springdale High School graduate, Donnell said. The district paid about $250,000 and spent some $150,000 to remodel it.

“Springdale Schools looks forward to supporting district families through the Treehouse Pantry for many years to come,” Springdale Schools Communications director Trent Jones said. “We want families to know their school district is there to serve them through any circumstances.”

The drop-in event will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 1.