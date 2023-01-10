SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police are investigating a stabbing that left one male dead on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to a release from Springdale PD, at approximately 5 p.m. the department responded to a 9-1-1 call at 4397 Dixie Industrial room 409 reporting a stabbing. The caller described there being “blood everywhere.”

Upon arrival, police located two people. Officers state in a preliminary report there was not any blood near the male but upon further investigation, blood was found on and around the male.

The male, later identified as Joshua Garcia, was found to have a stab wound to the chest. Police then requested a medic, according to the report.

Garcia was transported to Northwest Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The witness in the room, identified as Make Lanje, 42, was transported to Springdale Criminal Investigation Division for questioning. According to the report, Lanje revealed that it was her daughter, Mammi Ejmi, 18, who stabbed Garcia.

Ejmi reportedly called 9-1-1 and then left the scene. Lanje stated she stayed behind to tend to Garcia and cleaned up the blood with a towel.

She then laid Garcia on a mattress covering him up with a blanket, “hoping they would fall asleep and feel better in the morning.”

The report states Lanje did not attempt to give first aid or call for help and that Garcia was struggling to breathe.

Springdale Police say Lanje has been charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Police are currently trying to locate Ejmi. No further information is available at this time as police say the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, call the police department at 479-751-4542 or the CID at 479-750-8139. A new tip line is available for call or text at 479-317-0158.