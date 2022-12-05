SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office have announced plans for their annual “Shop With a Cop” events.

According to a press release, the event for Springdale PD will take place at the Walmart on Pleasant Street in Springdale starting at 7 a.m. on Dec. 6.

The department says due to so many donations from people and businesses in the area, officers will be able to shop with over 250 children this year.

Benton County is planning to hold its Shop with a Cop on the same day as well as Dec. 13 at the Pleasant Grove Walmart.

According to a release, the event will begin around 9:30 a.m. followed by lunch and games at Dave and Busters at 11:30 a.m.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Police Athletic League will reportedly sponsor approximately 80 children during the course of the Christmas month.

Both events are open to the public for anyone who wants to attend.