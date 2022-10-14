SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 9th annual ArkanSalsa Fest is set for Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jones Center in Springdale.

According to a press release, emcee Patricia Rodriguez will introduce Mayor Doug Sprouse to proclaim “ArkanSalsa Fest and Lights On Afterschool Feed Your Brain Day.” Also as part of the festivities, Crystal Bridges will have “The CB to You: Mobile Art Lab” and host drop-in art activities with local artists Lupita Albarran and Lynette Thrower.

Artist Fermin Hurtado will be on site painting a mural on-site inspired by the upcoming Diego Rivera exhibition opening at the museum in Spring 2023.

According to the release, the Mobile Art Lab will feature music curated by Her Set Her Sound and screen-printing demos by Junli Song. Visitors can also pick up a free art kit and exhibition voucher as well as learn more about opportunities and upcoming exhibitions such as Diego Rivera in 2023 and the Fashioning America exhibition on view now.

The festival will include live music with Funk Factory, Duo Voces Divinas with Bachata and Cumbia, Rogers Heritage High School Mariachi Aguilas de Guerra, and Mariachi Quetzal Nueva Era. Dance performances with Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico, Los Chinelos Morelenses Unidos de Arkansas, Pacific Island Panthers, and Dance with Me Studio lessons by Aura.

Attractions include Autolowgy Car Show, “Lights on Afterschool” Feed Your Brain Kids Zone with Springdale Police Department Kids IDs, Iglesia Bella Esperanza Bounce House, Best Tasting Salsa Contest, and UAMS Mobile Unit will provide free COVID/flu vaccines and health screenings.

The festival is free and open to the public. Proceeds benefit OneCommunity’s parent leadership, grade-level reading, and scholarship programs.