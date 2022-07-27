SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tornado victims are still repairing their homes four months after an EF-3 tornado swept through Springdale, Arkansas.

Woodridge Estates Mobile Home Park was one of the hardest hit areas. Resident Samuel Rivera Lopez said a lot of progress has been made, but more work needs to be done.

“A lot of people still need roofing, a lot of people don’t even have bathrooms because the trees caved in and broke their whole bathroom,” Rivera Lopez said. “These are things that any basic family needs in order for them to have a safe space to create for themselves and for their kids.”

Rivera Lopez said one of the main challenges for families is roofing problems.

“A lot of people still have window damage, siding problems, and the worst thing is some of the roofs so we’re talking about cracks, holes, things like that,” Rivera Lopez said.

On Saturday the community will be coming together at Woodridge Estates to celebrate one another and also help out those who need it after the tornado.

“We can all come together and give a little bit of what we have, whether that’s time, that’s a message of hope, a message of love, really, just to celebrate one another because I mean, we went through a tornado back in March,” Rivera Lopez said. “We’re still rebuilding.”

Saturday’s event will be at Woodridge Estates from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and will include a BBQ dinner and fun for the kids. Rivera Lopez said everyone is welcome to attend and show their support for the community.

“I want people to come out just so that they can hear, see and experience what life is around you,” Rivera Lopez