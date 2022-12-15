SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School Board voted 7-0 on Dec. 13 in support of incentive pay for substitute teachers in the district.

According to a “wrap-up” of the meeting, the district will pay substitutes an additional $20 per day, retroactively effective to Dec. 1.

The district says the incentive will be funded temporarily through ESSER funds until the current district substitute teacher shortage ends.

The incentive will reportedly help maintain the continuity of operations and will allow the district to remain competitive with substitute teacher pay in other regional districts, the wrap-up said.

If interested in substituting for Springdale Schools, visit the district’s website.