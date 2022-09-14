SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools are hosting a pep rally at the Arvest Ballpark before the Naturals Game on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The Back to School Rally will be filled with performances from students in the band, choir, and other spirit squads.

KNWA/FOX24 met with the Springdale High School Band and the Central Junior High Dance Team. Members of both groups said they’ve been practicing every day to get those nerves out before thousands of people’s eyes are on them.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for them to get to be in the ballpark, in a beautiful facility, and they’re just excited to share their talents with the community and have a lot of fun,” Julius Stevens, the Director of Bands for Springdale High School.

Each student said they’re glad to be back together with their school district for in-person events.

“We’re just excited to finally have it again. It’s been awhile that we get to really do things with other schools and in big crowds,” said Jose Rodriguez a band member at Springdale High School.

Stevens said band members from Har-Ber High School, Don Tyson School of Innovation, and Springdale High School will perform together. He said there will be around 150 students out on the field for the performance.

The Central Junior High Dance Team will perform with dancers from other schools as well.

“I’m excited to dance with all the other teams and just be able to dance all together,” said Bevin Baker, a captain of the Central Junior High Dance Team.

The Back to School Rally is a tradition interrupted by the pandemic. This year’s rally will be the first since 2019.

“It’s really special because none of us have gotten to perform at the Arvest Ballpark for school before. I think it’s really neat that we finally get to do it because I’ve grown up watching my sister dance, so I’ve seen her do it before. Now it’s my turn,” said Reagan Bell, a captain of the Central Junior High Dance Team.

The first 10,000 Springdale Schools students, staff, and family members get into the ballpark for free. The doors open at 5 p.m. and parking is free as well.

Along with the performances, the ballpark will be filled with 40 vendors, free train rides, and food specials. The rally starts at 6 p.m. and the NWA Naturals play at 7:05 p.m.