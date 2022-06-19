BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 200 kids participated in the Strider Cup bike race in Bentonville.

“We’re super excited to be here and it’s so fun to see so many kids come together and all enjoy riding,” said Hannah Peterson Strider Bikes’ public relations specialist.

Kids from across the world were able to compete and have fun, according to the press release. Kids ages 2 to 4 competed in the Strider Cup while kids ages 4 to 7 participated in the Strider Adventure Cross Race, a combination of running, riding in balance mode and pedaling all in one race.

The event was in partnership with Bentonville Bike Fest.

Strider Bikes creates children as young as 12 months old the ability for their first bike experience, according to the website.