T-Mobile donates $50,000 to University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — T-Mobile is an official sponsor of the Southeastern Conference and to recognize women sports and their importance, the cell phone company donated $50,000 to all 14 SEC schools—including the University of Arkansas—for a total of $700,000.

According to a news release, a check will be presented to the power-five conference as a part of the first-ever T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Friday, Dec. 3 at Georgia International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

“T-Mobile’s donation to women’s athletics at the SEC builds on the sponsorship the Un-carrier launched earlier this year with the SEC to be the “Official Wireless Sponsor of the SEC,” the release said.

As a part of the company’s relationship with the conference, they are the sponsor of the SEC Softball Tournament, SEC Network’s primetime college football franchise and all regular-season games televised by SEC Network.