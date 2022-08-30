FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas will soon be getting its second “Taco & Tamale Co.” location as Yellow Rocket Concepts, the company behind Bentonville Taco & Tamale Co., announced they are planning to open Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. in the city’s South Yard development.

The South Yard sits on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and S School Avenue in Fayetteville.

“We are thrilled to offer Fayetteville a taste (and a sip!) of the Taco & Tamale Co. experience at South Yard. The opportunity to create our new home in a building with a rich local agricultural history is so unique and exciting,” said Amber Brewer, Brand Manager of Yellow Rocket Concepts in Little Rock. “We look forward to being a part of the distinct, energetic Fayetteville experience South Yard is bringing to the community.

The company opened its first Taco & Tamale Co. location in 2015 in the historic Heights District in Little Rock. Heights Taco & Tamale Co. quickly became known for its signature cheese-smothered blend of Tex-Mex and Arkansas Delta flavors.

Yellow Rocket Concepts, based out of Little Rock, also owns Local Lime, Big Orange, ZAZA Fine Salad & Wood Oven Pizza Co. Lost Forty Brewing, Camp Taco, Heights Taco & Tamale Co.

South Yard is scheduled to open in late 2022. According to a release, the development will reuse four existing buildings, formerly occupied by Farmers Cooperative, and offer food and beverage establishments, entertainment, a small office, and retail space, a new public park, and 128 apartments.

Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2023.