Teachers and school nurses could be vaccinated sooner than expected

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With COVID numbers continuing to rise in Arkansas many are wondering when it will be their turn to get vaccinated.

I spoke with State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha and she tells me that even though we’re a little less than a week in she says, “everything is going fairly well smoothly there were a couple of hiccups a couple of people didnt get notified about something.”… “We have made a couple of adjustments about how the vaccines were reallocated in the state but that’s more problem solving than a major hiccup.”

The ADH’s vaccination plan is broken into 3 phases, currently, we are in the early stages of phase 1-A. 1-A includes frontline hospital workers but also some health professionals you might not think of.

“One thing that people kind of forget about are the school nurses they are actually in phase 1-a and their excitement about getting their opportunity to get the vaccine,” says Rogers Assistant Superintendent, Charles Lee.

While school nurses are included in the first phase, they’ll have to wait a little longer before they’re the ones being vaccinated.

Dr. Dillaha says, “we are focusing on hospital workers in hospital settings so after that we are focusing on healthcare workers who aren’t in hospital settings and that would include school nurses.”

Lee reminds us that the school nurse’s colleagues won’t be far behind them.

“Teachers are right behind that which I think is an appropriate placement for teachers,” says Lee, “they work in a category where there is a lot of contact with a large group of people so it is critical that they’re in that phase one.”

Teachers will be able to be vaccinated in phase 1-B, something that Alma School’s Superintendent, David Woolly agrees on.

Woolly says, “I think the vaccination program is going to be a big step forward for the whole country but certainly including schools.”

Dillaha tells me it’s tough to predict when we will be ready for teachers in phase 1-B, but she expects the ADH will be able to start thinking about healthcare workers like school nurses at the begging of January.