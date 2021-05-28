‘Teriffic Tuesday Nights’ returns to Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is set to welcome victors back to the garden this summer for Terrific Tuesday Nights.

BGOZ Communications Coordinator Liz Atwell joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning News to highlight a few happenings and more on what attendees can expect. The series will also feature live concerts:

Concert Schedule:

Tuesday, June 22 – Bill Dollar & Loose Change

Tuesday, July 13 – The Austin Farnam Quartet

Tuesday, August 17 – Dandelion Heart

Terrific Tuesday Nights run from June through August, the botanical garden will be open and free to the public from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesdays.

Guests are invited to make a donation to support garden programs. Picnics, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Pets are not permitted. For additional details be sure to visit the garden’s website.