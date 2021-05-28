‘Teriffic Tuesday Nights’ returns to Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

Tuesdays in June, July & August

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is set to welcome victors back to the garden this summer for Terrific Tuesday Nights.

BGOZ Communications Coordinator Liz Atwell joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning News to highlight a few happenings and more on what attendees can expect.  The series will also feature live concerts:

Concert Schedule:
Tuesday, June 22 – Bill Dollar & Loose Change
Tuesday, July 13 – The Austin Farnam Quartet
Tuesday, August 17 – Dandelion Heart

Terrific Tuesday Nights run from June through August, the botanical garden will be open and free to the public from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesdays.

Guests are invited to make a donation to support garden programs. Picnics, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Pets are not permitted. For additional details be sure to visit the garden’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

