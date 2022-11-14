ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Starting November 14 at 9 a.m., the First Baptist Church in Rogers’ phone line is opening up to help those who can’t afford their Thanksgiving meal.

The church expects at least 500 families to be in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year. Pastor Brock Caldwell said volunteers make and deliver around 2,000 meals for Thanksgiving day.

Caldwell said rising food costs are making the program more essential each year, and for volunteers, it’s rewarding to see the gratitude people express when they receive their meal.

“Being able to deliver these meals, it’s just an opportunity for someone to see that they’re noticed and that there really are people that care about them in this world,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell said they can always use more volunteers and freshly baked pies. He said church members, high school students and local firefighters start cooking the meals at 4:30 a.m. and finish deliveries around 11 a.m. Thanksgiving day.

If you’re in the Rogers area and in need of a meal, you can call the church at (479) 636-3451. There is an option on the call line for Spanish speakers as well.

Volunteers will be taking calls up until the day before Thanksgiving, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.