FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced that its offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays. Also, the offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

According to the press release, residential recycling, trash, and yard-waste collection routes will not be affected by the holidays and will run on normal schedules. Commercial collections scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 24, will be rerouted to the following week.

The press release also added that the Transfer Station will be closed for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.

Click here to check the City’s holiday schedule.