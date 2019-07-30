The City of Gravette approves plan to build a 54-lot subdivision

A Northwest Arkansas town is looking to draw more people to their area with a 54-lot subdivision.

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Gravette City Council reviewed and approved the plans to build a 54-lot subdivision during their council meeting Thursday. The new development will be built in Hiwasse and is the town’s first formal subdivision.

Mayor Kurt Maddox says it’s going to be right off Camille Ln. near the Bella Vista bypass. “All of the area is growing and so we expect people to want to [move] – it’s a quick distance to one of the larger cities, it’s fast to jump on the bypass from there and you can be almost anywhere in 5-10 minutes,” Maddox said.

As of now, there is no set date for when construction will begin.