FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As temperatures dip below zero over the next few days, not everyone is able to stay indoors. There are a few things people should keep in mind if they have to venture out, whether by foot or by car.

The number one piece of advice from Farmington Fire Chief William Hellard- limit your time outdoors as much as possible. If you do have to go out, he said to wear waterproof shoes, a heavy coat, layers, gloves, and something to wrap around your head and face.

If you don’t wear appropriate clothing, Hellard said it can take 15 to 20 minutes before frostbite starts to develop.

“If you start seeing the signs of frostbite, you definitely want to seek medical attention. You don’t want to rub it or try to re-warm it,” said Hellard.

In case you have to drive around while snow and ice are on the road, pack up an emergency kit. Some of the things you can pack in that bag are warm blankets, a sleeping bag, and phone charger.

“Also, some extra food and water, maybe a shovel, some sand to get yourself out if you slip on the ice, and a good flashlight,” said Hellard.

According to AAA, call volume for road assistance increases as much as 30% during winter weather events. If you can’t avoid driving on the roads, Nick Chabarria with AAA, said to slow down and give yourself time to react, especially if ice is on the roads.

“If you’re going more than 25 miles per hour, breaking can be very challenging. You can spin out in icy conditions,” said Chabarria.

Chabarria also said to avoid powering uphill. Your tires could spin out causing you to slide, spinning in the wrong direction.

If your car breaks down, make sure you stay in your car, get to a safe location and identify location markers before calling for help.

If you need to conserve fuel, AAA recommends running your vehicle every 10 minutes for a couple of minutes to keep the temperature inside the vehicle warm enough.