Tontitown Alderman retires after 47 years

Tontitown, Ark. (KNWA) — A man who served as a Tontitown Alderman for nearly 50 years attends his final meeting.

Alderman Henry Piazza was sworn in in 1972.

“I feel good. I don’t mind doing it, in fact, I love doing it. But it is time-consuming,” Piazza said.

But after 23.5 terms, Tuesday was his final city council meeting.

“There comes a point that I need to get down. I turn 84 on January the First,” Piazza said.

It marks the end to 47 years of service. People came together on Tuesday evening for a retirement party.

“I don’t know if anybody in Arkansas who has dedicated themselves to their city like henry has,” State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) said.

Piazza was more than just an alderman.

“He’s one of those that dares to think for himself and is always ready to give you his opinion and is not self-serving,” Tontitown Mayor Paul Colvin said.

He did it all, from mowing the park to helping create the Tontitown Historical Museum.

“But biggest achievement I think was getting that statue in front of City Hall,” Piazza said.

Now, he said it is time to step away because of family health issues. Piazza will be missed by his colleagues.

“This is his heart. This is his home. And he was serious about it,” Lundstrum said.

“It’s been a pleasure working for the people getting input on what to do and what not to do. It’s been wonderful really,” Piazza said.