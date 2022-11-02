TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Tontitown approved a resolution Tuesday asking the state not to allow its landfill to expand.

The approval comes as regulators at the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality are considering waste management’s request to do just that.

Tontitown mayor Angela Russel says citizens next to the landfill are concerned that the fumes are making them sick.

“For several years now the citizens have been saying there’s something going on…and in the past, they have not been listened to,” Russel said.

The resolution states that the city opposes the expansion until it appears state regulators or waste management have adequately investigated and addressed these concerns.

Ultimately, the decision on whether the landfill can expand is now up to state regulators.

A public hearing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Springdale Senior Center from 5-7 p.m.