TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tontitown Committee of the Whole passed a resolution Tuesday aimed at stopping or delaying the expansion of the Eco-Vista landfill.

The resolution will now be voted on at the City Council’s next regular meeting. Mayor Angela Russell said the resolution is all about getting more information about the expansion as well as its consequences.

“I want a resolution for the city of Tontitown, I want to know that the citizens are going to be safe,” Russell said.

The Tontitown Planning Commission approved the development for the expansion last year. However, Russell said the City Council did not get to vote on the expansion at the time.

Several residents who live near the landfill voiced their support of the resolution Tuesday. Mark Calcagni said he and others have continuously voiced their concerns over the landfill expansion.

“We’ve experienced odors, and gasses and debris,” Calcagni said.

Waste Management sent the following statement in regard to the city’s efforts on the landfill expansion.

WM is proud of its efforts to improve the sustainability of Northwest Arkansas. Our Eco Vista landfill is an essential piece of infrastructure in Northwest Arkansas, providing the only Class I and Class IV landfill in the growing region. We look forward to continuing the expansion process.“

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) still has to give the final approval for the expansion. A public hearing with the ADEQ about the landfill expansion will be held on Nov. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Springdale Senior Center.