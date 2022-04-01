FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tower of Power is coming to the Walton Arts Center on Saturday, April 10 as part of the Land O’ Lakes Concert Series, a press release announced.

Known for “window-rattling grooves” and a “raucous party spirit” that have been staples throughout the band’s five-decade existence, the high-spirited musical powerhouse reminds us why we love live music experiences, Walton Arts said. “Tower of Power goes all out for their action-packed live shows with a core 10-piece band and iconic horn section.”

The band has traveled the world, enjoying hit singles on their own and backing some of the most legendary artists of the last 50 years – a list that includes Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt and countless others. In the process, they’ve defined an “Oakland soul” sound that draws on inspiration from the music of Detroit, Memphis and Philadelphia.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now for $38 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center box office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 or online at waltonartscenter.org.