FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tractor-trailer has rolled over on Interstate 49 northbound Tuesday afternoon in Fayetteville causing traffic delays.

According to ARDOT, the accident occurred on mile marker 67.3 at Exit 67. Currently, all lanes are being impacted as crews work to clear the wreckage.





Authorities are routing traffic at Exit 67A. Injuries are possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.