Trail widening to begin across Lake Fayetteville Dam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced it will begin work today, Jan. 4, to improve and widen a section of the Razorback Greenway trail across Lake Fayetteville Dam.

Construction will change the 12-feet-wide asphalt to 16-feet-wide concrete, allowing for more safety and customers to visitors, according to a news release.

The 1/3 mile section will be closed until work is completed in an estimated four months with plans to reopen in spring 2022. A one-mile detour will be established for the Greenway, using the east side of the Lake Fayetteville trail.

The improvement comes as no surprise as the section is the highest used portion of the city’s trail system and also makes up part of the Lake Fayetteville trail loop, with usage counts in the spring of 2019 showing an average of 1,376 users per day or 41,280 users per month, the release said.

Project funding comes from the Arkansas Department of Transportation Recreational Trails Program in the amount of $150,000. The work will be performed by the City of Fayetteville in-house trail construction crew through the Transportation Division of the Public Works Department.

A construction map and more information about Fayetteville trail construction projects can be viewed here.