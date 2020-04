BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two-vehicle accident in Bentonville resulted in the death of a 71-year-old man on Thursday.

According to the Bentonville Police Department, Thomas R. Rodabaugh, a Bella Vista man, died of injuries sustained in an accident at the intersection of N. Walton Boulevard and N.W. A Street at around 12:53 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

The other driver, 20-year-old Jackson N. Tedford, of Rogers, was not injured.

Police say the cause of the accident is under investigation.