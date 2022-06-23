FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Fayetteville roads will close Wednesday, June 23 to install water and sewer services, the City announced.

On June 23, N. West Avenue between W. Center and W. Mountain streets will have both lanes closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for services.

Also on Wednesday, services will be installed on W. Hickory Street between N. Garland and N. Oakland avenues. Both lanes of traffic will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For questions, contact Fayetteville Water & Sewer at 479-575-8386.