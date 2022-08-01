SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizations in Northwest Arkansas teamed up this weekend to get local kids ready for the upcoming school year.

Tyson Foods and the Samaritan Community Center worked together to provide 4,000 backpacks for K-12 students.

Each backpack contained $40 worth of school supplies like pencils, paper, markers, crayons, and a water bottle.

Shannon Green from Samaritan Community Center says they are giving these kids “more than just school supplies.”

“Being able to provide something new that gives them ownership and positive self-esteem makes it well worth it,” Green said.

After backpacks were given to the families they got to enjoy free carnival style events at Arvest Ballpark.

Many of the volunteers said that just being able to help the children is rewarding in itself.