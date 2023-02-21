SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday it is set to acquire Williams Sausage Company after signing an agreement.

According to a release, Williams Sausage currently employs approximately 500 team members and provides sausage, bacon, and sandwiches to retail and food service customers.

Stewart Glendinning, group president of prepared foods for Tyson Foods says the addition of the company aligns with Tyson’s strategic intent of expanding its capacity to serve its customers. “We also look forward to welcoming Williams’ dedicated team members to the Tyson Foods family,” Glendinning said.

“The Williams Family has been very blessed for the last 65 years by dedicated team members, great customers and fantastic suppliers that have allowed us to build a quality food company,” said Williams Sausage Company President and CEO Roger Williams. “There are not many companies to which we could entrust what we have built, and we are very pleased that in Tyson Foods we have found that partner who understands the heritage and culture of our family business and will be able to take it to the next level.”

Tyson did not disclose the terms of the acquisition and the transaction is still subject to approval by U.S. regulators.